May Day: Buhari addresses Nigerian workers, speaks on minimum wage — Nigeria Today

May Day: Buhari addresses Nigerian workers, speaks on minimum wage

President Muhammadu Buhari has described security as a big challenge to the country and promised that his administration was poised to curb the threat. He made the assurance in his Workers’ Day address in Abuja where he was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Buhari pointed out the steps taken by the Security Council […]

May Day: Buhari addresses Nigerian workers, speaks on minimum wage

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

