 May Day Celebration And Plight Of The Nigerian Worker - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

May Day Celebration And Plight Of The Nigerian Worker – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Learn how to make money online. Click here

May Day Celebration And Plight Of The Nigerian Worker
Independent Newspapers Limited
As is the tradition, workers in Nigeria joined their colleagues all over the world to celebrate Workers Day on May 1. The theme of this year's celebration was “Role of Labour and workers in national devolvement: Dare to struggle and we dare to win

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.