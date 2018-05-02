May Day: NLC,TUC adopt Ayade for 2019 — Nigeria Today

May Day: NLC,TUC adopt Ayade for 2019

The organised labour in Cross River State, yesterday, endorsed the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, for a second term in office.

The workers’ endorsement was disclosed by the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr John Ushie, in his address to mark the 2018 May Day celebration at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

This came on the heels of the payment of May 2018 salaries to workers on the eve of this year’s workers’ day celebration by the state government.

Since the inception of the current administration workers have always received their salaries in advance.

Ushie told the gathering that the decision of the organised labour to endorse the governor has to do with his impressive performance in office since assuming the reins of leadership in the state.

He said: “In view of what you have done so far in Cross River State since your assumption of office on May 29, 2015, in the area of socio-economic, political and manpower development as attested to by many and in view of your workers friendly posture, we the workers of Cross River State have viewed critically the options open to us and our future, and have agreed on this day, to massively support your second term in office.

“Indeed, as a new minimum wage is being proposed, we know that only you can and have the capacity to pay us our salaries without fail. We, therefore, urge you to bid for a second term in office come 2019 general election.”

On his part, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Chairman, Mr Clerks Otu, lauded the governor for providing employment opportunities to Cross Riverians through the construction of the garment factory, the Calabar pharmaceutical factory, cocoa processing plant in Ikom, the ultra-modern rice mill in Ogoja as well as the rice seedlings centre and several other industries.

In his response, Ayade described his adoption for the 2019 elections by the organised labour as humbling,and promised to continue to give priority to the welfare of the citizenry over every other consideration.

“I want to thank you all as workers of Cross River State for finding it necessary to honour me on a day of this nature. This honour is a commitment, it is a challenge and responsibility on my part to do even more.”

