May Day: Workers intensify push for living wage - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

May Day: Workers intensify push for living wage
The Nation Newspaper
Workers yesterday trooped out in large numbers to mark the International Labour Day known in local parlance as May Day. TONY AKOWE (ABUJA), OGOCHUKWU ANIOKE (ABAKALIKI), ERNEST NWOKOLO (ABEOKUTA) and KOLADE ADEYEMI (KANO) report that the demand for a …
NLC wants N66,500 minimum wage for all workers
Workers Day : NLC, TUC, Odumakin laud Lagos Gov's infrastructural drive, workers Well-being
May Day marked with protests, rallies around the world
