 May Day: Workers intensify push for living wage - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

May Day: Workers intensify push for living wage – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

May Day: Workers intensify push for living wage
The Nation Newspaper
Workers yesterday trooped out in large numbers to mark the International Labour Day known in local parlance as May Day. TONY AKOWE (ABUJA), OGOCHUKWU ANIOKE (ABAKALIKI), ERNEST NWOKOLO (ABEOKUTA) and KOLADE ADEYEMI (KANO) report that the demand for a
NLC wants N66,500 minimum wage for all workersThe Punch
Workers Day : NLC, TUC, Odumakin laud Lagos Gov's infrastructural drive, workers Well-beingVanguard
May Day marked with protests, rallies around the world9news.com.au
Madison.com –Chicago Tribune –CBS News –USA TODAY
all 207 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.