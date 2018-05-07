Mayorkun dedicates his Headies 2018 next rated award to Davido — Nigeria Today

Mayorkun dedicates his Headies 2018 next rated award to Davido

Nigerian singer, Mayorkun has taken to his Instagram page to thank his label boss Davido after winning “Next rated” award at the Headies 2018 Award show.

The singer went home with a brand new SUV as the winner of the Next Rated artiste category.

Mayorkun is known for many hit songs that have rocked charts since he signed on to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

In appreciaton for Davido’s believe in him, he wrote:

“Dedicating this ‘Next Rated’ award I won last night to you bro @davidoofficial – You gave me a voice !! I can’t wait till I’m able to do the same for others! God bless you immensely !!”

