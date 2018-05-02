 MC Galaxy Showers Ex Big Brother Naija Finalist Nina Ivy With Money — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MC Galaxy Showers Ex Big Brother Naija Finalist Nina Ivy With Money

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina Ivy paid MC Galaxy a visit to celebrate his birthday and she got showered with money. Nina who has courted more controversy than expected, can be seen dancing to his song, Fine girl as he showered her with naira notes. He revealed Nina and her sisters were the first people […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.