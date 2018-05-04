MCskill ThaPreacha feat Roey - 'Work' - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

MCskill ThaPreacha feat Roey – ‘Work’ – Pulse Nigeria
MCskill ThaPreacha feat Roey – 'Work'
Nigerian rapper, MCskill ThaPreacha releases visuals for his Stormatique produced single "Work", which features singer Roey. The song which is the first single off the rapper's forthcoming album "The 9th Chapter" has him dropping bars over a heavy trap …
#DXCLUSIVE: MCskill ThaPreacha Delivers Nigerian Hip Hop Flavor With "Work" Video
