MDXI wins most connected Nigerian data centre award — Nigeria Today

MDXI wins most connected Nigerian data centre award

Premier data centre operator in West Africa, MDXI (a MainOne Company) won the most Connected Tier III Data Centre award at the Beacon of ICT Awards (BoICT), organized by the Nigerian Communications Week over the weekend.

Dubbed West Africa’s Telehouse, due to its status as most connected data centre, with proven competence to interconnect OTTs and major network, content and financial providers as well as interconnections at multiple peering exchanges in Nigeria, Ghana, Amsterdam, and London, MDXI is West Africa’s largest full-scale data centre provider offering colocation, wholesale deployments, interconnection and cloud services.

MDXI is currently expanding its data centre business into new territories across West Africa with a target to build new facilities in 3 new locations including Sagamu, Nigeria; Accra, Ghana; Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire in addition to an ongoing expansion of its Lekki Data Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

