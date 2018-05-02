 Meet Demirel, The Strange Barber Who Uses Fire To Cut His Clients’ Hair (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Meet Demirel, The Strange Barber Who Uses Fire To Cut His Clients’ Hair (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018

Brave customers at one barbershop really are in the hot seat thanks to a maverick hairdresser’s technique of cutting hair using fire. Kadir Demirel, who runs Kapsalon Istanbul, in Holland, has ditched the scissors and instead sprays flammable liquid on his clients’ hair before setting it alight. Shocking footage taken inside the salon shows Mr […]

