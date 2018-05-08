Meet the ‘Slayers’ as #MetGala 2018 Dazzles With Audacious Catholic Theme — Nigeria Today

Meet the ‘Slayers’ as #MetGala 2018 Dazzles With Audacious Catholic Theme

Colloquially and affectionately termed “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala 2018 is a pinnacle of iconic style. A fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event welcomes celebrity stars, young creatives, and industry paragons alike.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there—the gala also signifies the highly anticipated grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” opening on May 10, 2018.

The exhibition event began last night on the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where guests swept up the red carpet for their grand entrance.

Take a look at some of the most memorable outfits of the night.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Meet the ‘Slayers’ as #MetGala 2018 Dazzles With Audacious Catholic Theme appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

