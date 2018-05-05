 Meet The Young Hairdresser Who Deliberately Infected His Own Lovers With HIV (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet The Young Hairdresser Who Deliberately Infected His Own Lovers With HIV (Photos)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A hairdresser has been found out to have deliberately infected his lovers with HIV and has been jailed for a further eight years in Scotland. Daryll Rowe became the first man in the country to be found guilty of intentionally setting out to spread the virus. Rowe, 27, pleaded guilty at the High Court in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Meet The Young Hairdresser Who Deliberately Infected His Own Lovers With HIV (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.