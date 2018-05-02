Meeting with Trump shows approval for Buhari – Officials — Nigeria Today

Meeting with Trump shows approval for Buhari – Officials
The meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, showed approval for the Buhari-led administration, Nigeria’s top officials at the meeting said.
