 Melaye Arraigned In Court On Stretcher, Granted N90M Bail But Re-arrested By Police — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Melaye Arraigned In Court On Stretcher, Granted N90M Bail But Re-arrested By Police

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Dino Melaye, the Senator Representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, was on Wednesday arraigned by the Nigerian Police before a magistrate court in wuse zone 2 Abuja.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Dino was said to have been brought to the court on a stretcher by the police.

‘Hospitalised’ Dino Melaye Reacts To Failed Attempt To Recall Him

He was arraigned on charges bordering on his alleged escape from a police vehicle in Abuja on April 24, 2018.

It is understood that the presiding magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, had granted him bail in the sum of N90 million before he was rearrested by the police.

Nigerians Aim Dig At Governor Yahaya Bello As Senator Melaye’s Recall Fails

Melaye’s lawyer, Mr. Nkem Okoro, told newsmen that his client met the bail conditions granted by the court but the senator was re-arrested by the police on the court premises.

“He met his bail conditions but the police decided to re-arrest him on the excuse that they were taking him to Lokoja tomorrow morning,” Okoro said.

Speaking in corroboration via his Twitter account the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce, said:

“So was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather, they took him to Force Headquarters. Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy?”

Details later…

The post Melaye Arraigned In Court On Stretcher, Granted N90M Bail But Re-arrested By Police appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.