Melaye botched recall, good lessons for democracy – activist — Nigeria Today

Melaye botched recall, good lessons for democracy – activist
Mr Idris Miliki, a Lokoja based Human Rights activist, has described the botched attempt to recall Sen. Dino Melaye, (APC-Kogi West) from the National Assembly as a “good development for democracy.’’ Miliki, who is the Executive Director, Centre for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on […]
The post Melaye botched recall, good lessons for democracy – activist appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
