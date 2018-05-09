Melaye/Insecurity: Senate delares I-GP Persona Non Grata, says he is not fit to hold any position, home and abroad — Nigeria Today

Melaye/Insecurity: Senate delares I-GP Persona Non Grata, says he is not fit to hold any position, home and abroad

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA– FOR his refusal to appear before the Senate at plenary yesterday the third time in two weeks to speak on the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment of Senator Dino Melaye, APC, APC, Kogi West, the Senate, Wednesday passed a vote of no confidence on the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, saying he is not fit to hold any office, both home and abroad.

According to the Senate, his persistent refusal to appear before the lawmakers at plenary having been invited several, was a great danger to the nation’s democracy.

This was disclosed yesterday by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the end of a closed-door session that started 12.25 and ended 1.15pm to brainstorm on the next line of action following the action of the Police boss.

Vanguard however gathered that at the closed-door session, the Senate resolved to grant the Police boss persona non grata by writing international community, embassies, Nigeria international partners and the Interpol that he is not okay for his present position.

Saraki said, ” Distinguished colleagues, the Senate in a closed session deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the Senate in plenary after a series of invitations. The Senate noted that this amounted to a great disrespect to the institution and constituted authority. The Senate also notes that his earlier refusal to appear before its investigative committee was overruled by a court of competent jurisdiction just in April of this year.

“The Senate therefore views his persistent refusal as a great danger to our democracy.

“Therefore, the Senate resolved to declare the IGP as an enemy of our democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leadership of the Senate was also mandated to look into the matter for further necessary action.”

Senators prior to the closed-door session, had condemned in very strong terms, the blatant refusal of the Inspector General of Police to honour the invitation of the Senate, as they all described it as danger for the nation’s democracy.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South in his contribution to the development, said that with the action of the IGP, Democracy was dying in bits.

Abaribe said, “Democracy dies and it dies in two ways. It either dies abruptly or in bits and what is happening today in Nigeria is that democracy is dying in bits. It dies when people abuse governmental powers and all that we have seen today with the conduct of the Chief Law Officer of the Federation is nothing, but an abuse of power.

“He has no respect for this institution and that is now a fact. There is actually no way we can dress it to say we should give him some more time. We can say that what he is doing is anything but an abuse of this institution, the federation and himself even in the eyes of the international community.

“This morning, I watched someone who was a Police Officer in Britain and what he said was germane to what we are saying here. He said if the Chief Law Officer cannot obey the law of the land, how do you now say to other people who are miscreants should obey the law.

“I also want to agree with some of our colleagues who have said that we should go into a closed-door session and agree whether we will accept this insult to the President of the Federation because the he is an appointee of the President and if he disobeys the law, he is doing it against the President.

“I want to appeal to us to remember that if you do not deal with this abuse of power, all of us are going to regret it because there is nothing to stop anybody else from doing what he likes in this country.”

Also in his contribution, deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South who described the action of Idris as a very sad moment for Nigeria, said, “This is quite a very sad moment for Nigeria, not for the parliament, but for our democracy that for the very first time.

“It is sad, it is inexcusable, unacceptable, and condemnable and it calls for immediate action. This Senate needs to take very serious action on the way forward. We cannot stand this embarrassment any longer. I will suggest we have a closed session. Im moving to have a closed session or executive session to take very serious consideration on this matter. Because this is a national disgrace.”

Also in his contribution, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi Central also condemned the action of the IGP, saying that constitutionally, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is bigger than the Police boss.

Misau, a retired Police DSP said, “I recall that I made mention that there is a problem with the leadership of the police.

“On official capacity, there is no any person here that is not bigger than the IG constitutionally. Anybody here can invite the IG officially, because by the Constitution, every senator is bigger than the office of the IG.

“What the IG is doing is not against the Senate, it is against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because he is the leader today, of this country. If an appointee of the President will refuse to honour invitation of an institution, it is unfortunate.

“I think it is left for this government to decide if they have an appointee that will rubbish the image of the country. I think it is much unfortunate and we will have to do something, the image of the President, the image of country and the image of our democratic environment that is the institution of the parliament. This is a big embarrassment to the country.”

Prior to the closed-door session by the Senators, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris who was billed to appear before the Senate yesterday to brief the lawmakers on the insecurity situation in the country as well as the wanton killings in the land, for the third time, shunned the Senators.

At exactly 12.01, the Senate leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North announced that there was briefing by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to speak on the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment of Senator Dino Melaye, APC, APC, Kogi West.

As contained in yesterday’s Order Paper, Senator Ahmad Lawan said, “that the Senate do receive the Inspector General of Police to brief this Distinguished Senate on the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment of Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye over a matter that is pending before a competent law court.”

At this point, Senate President Bukola Saraki then asked the Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh to bring in the Inspector General of Police and Sergeant at Arms went outside the hallowed chamber for the Police boss.

Having waited patiently for the IGP to come into the hallowed chamber to brief, the Senate leader at 12.08 stood and said it was clear that the police boss was not around to brief the lawmakers, describing the situation as sad and unfortunate, adding that the Senate as an institution was at a cross-road.

Senator Lawan said, “For the past two days we have tried to reach the Inspector General of Police to inform him that he should be here today in keeping with our resolution. We have done that with chairman of Police. Personally, I made attempts to call his line and I sent text messages that he should call me as soon as he was able to see my message.

“Clearly, the IG is not here. I think this is very unusual and very unfortunate. I personally feel that public officers should do what is in the interest of the public and where any public officers he cannot do what is in the interest of the public, then there is no need for such an officer to continue to occupy that kind of police. This institution is now at a crossroad on this. I believe that a decision has to be taken on way forward.

“Even though we will always like our security agencies to come and brief us because of the current security situation in the country. But in a situation where there is consistent non-appearance by the IG, I don’t think it will make any further sense to continue to extend invitation until the senate takes a different decision to make the situation better.”

At 12.25, Senate President Bukola Saraki following a motion that they go into a closed-door session, announced that the Senators should dissolve into a closed-door session.

The Inspector- General of Police had last week, Wednesday, May 2nd vehemently refused to honour the invitation of the Senate without reasons.

Also recall that the Senate had penultimate Thursday summoned the IGP, Idris to brief the lawmakers at plenary on the ordeal the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC Kogi West has been going through in the hands of the Nigeria Police on alleged illegal possession of ammunition, but he refused.

Against this backdrop, the Senate gave him last week Wednesday to appear before the Senators, but he refused without giving any on why he did that, but was said to have traveled to Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

The Inspector-General of Police who failed to appear penultimate week, was said to have travelled with President Muhammadu Buhari on a visit to Bauchi State.

IGP Idris was re-summoned to appear last week at 11am, with Senate President Bukola Saraki insisting that he must come in person and that the dignity and Integrity of the Senate must be protected.

His non-appearance yesterday made it the fourth time, he has shunned the summons of the Senate, the first was when he was invited to speak on the petition against him y Senator Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi Central.

Resolution to summon the Inspector General of Police to appear before the Senate was sequel to a motion moved by Senator Sam Anyanwu ( PDP Imo East).

Senator Anyanwu who came under Orders 14 and 15 of the Senate standing rules said that the treatment being meted to Senator Melaye by the Police on alleged illegal possession of ammunition, was an affront to democracy since the said matter was already in court.

Anyanwu had said, “All of us as Senators, are demeaned by the way Senator Melaye is being handled by the Police since Tuesday morning when he made himself available for arrest.

” It would be very wrong for us to allow things continue this way . The Inspector General of the Police must be summoned to explain why a serving Senator is being treated like a common criminal.”

The post Melaye/Insecurity: Senate delares I-GP Persona Non Grata, says he is not fit to hold any position, home and abroad appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

