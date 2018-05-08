 Met Gala: Rihanna steals show in a pope rock Catholic-inspired outfit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Met Gala: Rihanna steals show in a pope rock Catholic-inspired outfit

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Katy Perry came as an archangel, Rihanna dressed like the pope, and Kim Kardashian was a golden goddess for New York’s Met Gala on Monday on a night of high fashion inspired by religion. The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Met Gala: Rihanna steals show in a pope rock Catholic-inspired outfit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.