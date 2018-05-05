Methodist Church Condemns killings in Benue, Taraba, Tasks FG to Expedite to Address the Situation — Nigeria Today

Methodist Church Condemns killings in Benue, Taraba, Tasks FG to Expedite to Address the Situation

The Archbishop of Methodist Church, Rev. Luke Odubanjo, has condemned the recent spate of killings in Taraba and Benue States and other parts of the country, calling on the President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action in order to curb the killings.

Odubanjo disclosed this recently in Lagos at the 56th Synod Opening ceremony of the Lagos Diocese, as part of issues which formed the basis of discussion at the meeting.

He charged the federal government leaders to stand up and defend the helpless citizens that are being kidnapped in their schools in Dapchi, Yobe State, and as well as those being killed in Benue, Kaduna, Adamawa, Plateau, and Kogi states.

He appealed to government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram captivity, in order to allow the girl continue her education and fulfil her dreams.

Odubanjo commended the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for the administration’s effort in improving the standard of living in the area of commerce, infrastructure, salary payment, and religious harmony.

He explained that the administration’s drive in the tackling unemployment through a N25 million investment, provision of trucks and van for the police to combat crime in the state is clear indication that the administration remains committed to the tenant of leadership and economic prosperity in the state.

The Clergyman stated that the Church remains committed in supporting the government in its desire to its refuses collection initiative, while calling on Christians to ensure that they register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and cast their votes with a view to electing leaders of their choice.

According to him, “We thank God for sustaining our nation through the year 2017 in spite of the economic downturn and heating of the polity by our politicians. Our leaders should stand up to defend the helpless citizens that are being kidnapped in their schools in Dapchi, Yobe State, and those being killed in Benue, Kaduna, Adamawa, Plateau, and Kogi states. The federal Government should ensure the release of Leah Sharibu to allow her fulfil the plan of God for her life.

“We commend the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for his brilliant performance in the area of commerce, infrastructure, salary payment, religious harmony, investment of N25 billion naira for employment purpose, provision of trucks and van for the police, leadership that fears God, Love and dedication to service of humanity. The Church encourages the government to do more in the area of clearing all the wastes throughout Lagos state. All Christians should make sure that they register with INEC and as well cast their votes with a view to electing leaders of their choice.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

