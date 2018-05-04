 Metuh fires backs at ICPC boss for accusing him of delaying trial — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Metuh fires backs at ICPC boss for accusing him of delaying trial

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ben-Chuks Nwosu, Counsel to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, has frowned at a statement credited to the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Abubakar in which he accused Metuh’s legal team of playing technicalities in his ongoing corruption trial. The lawyer wondered why […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Metuh fires backs at ICPC boss for accusing him of delaying trial

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.