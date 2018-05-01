Micheal Okpara University Students Protest Over The Death Of A Fellow Student. — Nigeria Today

Micheal Okpara University Students Protest Over The Death Of A Fellow Student.

Micheal Okpara University Students Protest Over The Deadth Of A Fellow Student. Students of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), after feeling the pain of their fellow student Obinna Chiaha who was knocked down by a vehicle decided to embark on a peaceful protest yesterday The protest was to show how aggrieved they are …

The post Micheal Okpara University Students Protest Over The Death Of A Fellow Student. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

