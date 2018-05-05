Miguna Miguna reveals the date when he plans to return to Kenya - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Miguna Miguna reveals the date when he plans to return to Kenya – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Miguna Miguna reveals the date when he plans to return to Kenya
The Standard
Miguna Miguna plans to return to Kenya on May 16. He was denied entry into the country about two months ago on grounds that he refused to produce travel documents. Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna has announced when he …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!