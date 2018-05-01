Minimum wage: We’re prepared to fight for better working condition—Wabba — Nigeria Today

Minimum wage: We’re prepared to fight for better working condition—Wabba

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, declared yesterday that it was ready to battle the Federal Government to increase the living conditions of the nation’s workers through increment of their wages.

This is even as Nigerian workers today mark the 2018 Workers’ Day nationwide.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who stated this at a May Day Lecture in Abuja, urged workers in the country to be ready for the battle for a better living and welfare of workers.

According to him, government will not easily bow to workers’ demands unless there was persistence on the part of workers.

Wabba,who decried the incessant killings of Nigerians by herdsmen, said the development had become worrisome and called for questions as to whether there was, indeed, a government that actually cared for its people.

He further urged Nigerian workers to gear up to fight for their rights, stressing that government was not ready to better the life of the people through its policies and actions.

According to him, this year’s Workers’ Day celebration calls for workers to reflect on their struggle so far and be reminded that anything they have got so far was through serious struggle.

“This year’s May Day, workers should gear themselves up for many more fights for better working condition and welfare and always be ready to pursue their need at all times as a union.”

The post Minimum wage: We’re prepared to fight for better working condition—Wabba appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

