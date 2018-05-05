Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Minister decries `poor conduct’ of APC ward congresses in Enugu
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama has decried the `poor conduct’ of the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State. Addressing his loyalists in Enugu on Saturday, Onyeama said that he was sidelined alongside his loyalists in the ward congresses across the state. Onyema attributed the conduct of the parallel congresses to a flawed process that excluded a significant part of the party faithful in the state.
