 'Mipango wangu wa kando wote ni Wakikuyu'- Sonko remarks causes mixed reactions online - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Mipango wangu wa kando wote ni Wakikuyu’- Sonko remarks causes mixed reactions online – The Standard

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

'Mipango wangu wa kando wote ni Wakikuyu'- Sonko remarks causes mixed reactions online
The Standard
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Governor made the remarks while clarifying his good relationships with the Kikuyus. ​. Sonko also said that the incoming Nairobi's Deputy Governor is of the same tribe and all his nominated Members of

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.