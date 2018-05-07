Miyetti Allah alleges plans by govt to dislodge members — Nigeria Today

Miyetti Allah alleges plans by govt to dislodge members

By Lucky Nwanekwu

Lagos Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, weekend, alleged there were moves by the state government to dislodge its members from the state, following plan to demolish the Oko-oba lairage and abattoir.

However, in a quick reaction, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperative Hon. Suarau debunked the allegation, saying government had no plan to evict anybody from the state.

Suarau explained that the government only planned to upgrade the market by developing its infrastructure to modern standard.

Addressing journalists at Oko-oba Abattoir, chairman of the association, Alhaji Mohammed Liliga, claimed the planned demolition exercise would make it the fifth time the market was being demolished by the state government.

He alleged that the latest planned eviction was communicated to them by the Commissioner of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Mr Toyin, Saurau, last Friday at a meeting in Alausa, informing that traders might be forced to relocate from the state if the plan was not shelved.

According to him, “We advise the state government to have a re-think on the planned demolition exercise or we will be forced to move away from Lagos, we can’t do business where our interest is not guaranteed.”

