Mobile internet users in decrease to 100.6m in March — Nigeria Today

Mobile internet users in decrease to 100.6m in March

Internet users in the country decreased to 100. 6 million in March from 100.9 million recorded in February, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said.

The NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February 2018 on its website on Monday in Abuja.

The data showed a decrease of 308,440 subscribers in the country.

NCC said Airtel gained more internet subscribers during the month in review, while MTN , Glo and 9mobile were the big losers.

The breakdown revealed that only Airtel gained the most with 401,209 new internet users increasing its subscription in March to 25,476,319 million from 25,075,110 in February.

It said MTN however lost 534,769 internet users in March amounting to 37, 428, 647 as against 37, 963,416 recorded in February,



It said 9mobile also lost 1,346,47 internet users in March decreasing its subscription to 10,997,506 as against 11,132,153 recorded in February.

The data showed in March that Globacom lost 40,233 internet users decreasing its subscription to 26,693,756 from the 26,733,989 recorded in February.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

