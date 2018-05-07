Moghalu Appoints Jide Akintunde Spokesman — Nigeria Today

Moghalu Appoints Jide Akintunde Spokesman

The Managing Editor and CEO of Financial Nigeria International Limited, has been announced as the official spokesman for ‘To Build A Nation’, the transformation movement for 2019 presidential candidate and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu.

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Jide Akintunde is also the Director of Nigeria Development and Finance Forum (NDFF), a platform to directly provide country policy and financial market briefings to government representatives, private sector leaders, members of chambers of commerce, Nigerians in the diaspora, and the international community annually.

As a writer, columnist and editor, he has interviewed high-level policymakers and business leaders across the world.

He has been published in several national and international media platforms, successfully developing Financial Nigeria magazine into a useful tool in policy management, corporate communications, and market entry strategies.

With the vision to transform Nigeria through action and a collective voice, ‘To Build A Nation’, a grassroots arm of Kingsley Moghalu’s presidential campaign, is centred on mobilising support and advancing the candidate’s policies and priorities among Nigerians.

