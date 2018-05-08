Mohair SA Emailed Us About That Goat Abuse Story — Nigeria Today

Mohair SA Emailed Us About That Goat Abuse Story

Our local mohair business brings in big bucks, and leading that charge is Mohair South Africa.

They support and lobby for goat farmers in the country, helping to make South Africa the world’s leading mohair producer.

When news broke earlier this week about allegations of goat abuse at 12 farms around the country, including a video from PETA that shows workers dragging the poor creatures and handling them with excessive force, it didn’t exactly cast a good light on the industry.

I don’t want to ruin your day, but you can watch PETA’s video here. Just be warned, it makes for very distressing viewing.

The story was covered by CNN, and then by us yesterday here, and now Mohair South Africa have emailed through a statement.

Here it is in its entirety:

The South African Mohair Industry is shocked by reports about animals being mistreated that came to light on Wednesday, 2 May 2018. We view these reports in a very serious light and are treating them with the greatest of urgency. While much of the report, and accompanying footage, is factually incorrect and a gross misrepresentation of the South African Mohair Industry, some isolated issues have been raised and we have launched an investigation to address these issues directly and swiftly. Over the past decade the industry has taken great care to ensure that sustainable production practices are introduced, accompanied by third party audits as of the beginning of this year. These third party audits will be expanded and done in cooperation with animal protection organisations. Once we have concluded the investigation and identified the individuals whom have transgressed the Sustainable Industry Guidelines, punitive measures will be implemented and they will face action in terms of the Animal Protection Act. Angora goats are farmed for their fibre and not intentionally harmed in any way as they are the livelihood of every mohair farmer. The treatment of the animals ultimately determines the farmer’s income and sustainability. As an industry we are passionate about our animals, our fibre and every single one of the 30 000 individuals who depend on the Mohair Industry for their livelihood. We want to ensure that we portray the passion and dedication of the South African producers and our remarkable industry – passion and dedication that is widely recognised by the international community. In the interim all mohair produced on farms implicated during the investigation will be suspended and withdrawn from auction until they have been audited and found to be in-line with industry guidelines.

You can’t let 12 farms ruin a good thing, but if you watch that PETA video you’re going to be left fuming.

These allegations shouldn’t tarnish the entire local industry, but it will hopefully ensure that farmers who abuse their animals are quickly rooted out.

Be lekker, farmers.

