Monarch advises youths in Nasarawa State to shun drug abuse — Nigeria Today

Monarch advises youths in Nasarawa State to shun drug abuse

A traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mahmood Umar, has advised youths to shun drug abuse and other social vices due to their negative effects on the society.

Umar, who is the Sangarin Shabu, Nasarawa State, gave the advice in Lafia on Wednesday during a sensitization campaign against drug abuse among youths organized by Shabu Youths Movement in Nasarawa State.

The traditional ruler, who was represented by Madaki Shabu, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu, said that drug abuse and other social vices had affected education of many Nigerian youths and the society negatively.

Umar called for stringent laws on drug abuse to check the menace.

“Drug abuse is taking a drug not prescribed by experts. Youths, women and other Nigerians must shun drug abuse,’’ he said.

Umar expressed concern that the trend was taking a dangerous dimension, noting that there should be a collective fight to nip drug abuse in the bud.

The traditional ruler advised government and other relevant stakeholders to come up with laws that would deal decisively with drug dealers and the victims.

He commended the association for organizing the sensitization campaign, saying that the campaign would go a long way in educating youths about the dangers of drug abuse.

Umar also advised indigenes and other Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

Mrs Ikwu Uno, the Principal Officer, Drugs Reduction Unit of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nasarawa State Command, also advised youths to shun drug abuse.

She called on relevant stakeholders to join the fight against drug abuse and other social vices.

Earlier, Mr Musa Ali, the President, Shabu Youths Movement, Nasarawa State, had said that the association decided to organize the programs to educate youths about the dangers of drug abuse and its effects on the society.

He said that the association would continue to organize programs that would have direct bearing on lives of youths and Nigerians at large.

Ali called for collective efforts of Nigerians to tackle drug abuse and other social vices.

NAN

