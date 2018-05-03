Mooi River Looting: 48 go free - News24 — Nigeria Today

Mooi River Looting: 48 go free – News24
Mooi River Looting: 48 go free
The police have withdrawn charges against 48 of the 56 people who were arrested when trucks were burnt and looted on the N3 near Mooi River toll plaza on Sunday night. KZN Premier Willies Mchunu meanwhile issued a statement last night after a …
