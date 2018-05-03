 Mooi River Looting: 48 go free - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mooi River Looting: 48 go free – News24

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Mooi River Looting: 48 go free
News24
The police have withdrawn charges against 48 of the 56 people who were arrested when trucks were burnt and looted on the N3 near Mooi River toll plaza on Sunday night. KZN Premier Willies Mchunu meanwhile issued a statement last night after a
Redistribute before torching: Mooi River truck protest unpacked – Susan BooysenBizNews
Mooi River toll plaza looting accused in courtIndependent Online

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.