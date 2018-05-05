Morata believes making friends with referees is 'the only way' he'll get the calls - We Ain't Got No History — Nigeria Today

Morata believes making friends with referees is ‘the only way’ he’ll get the calls – We Ain’t Got No History
Morata believes making friends with referees is 'the only way' he'll get the calls
Álvaro Morata recently sat down with Marca for a big interview and actually said some interesting things. In fairness, Morata is usually more interesting in interviews than most thanks to his introspective nature, but in this one he opens up in great …
Morata admits his chances going to the World Cup are slim
