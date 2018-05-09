 Morata, Hazard, others the Reason We Have Been Bad This Season- Fabregas — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Morata, Hazard, others the Reason We Have Been Bad This Season- Fabregas

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Spanish Midfielder Cesc Fabregas has pointed the finger at the lack of goals as the reason Chelsea have had an underwhelming season. The London outfit who are also defending Champions are looking at playing in the Europa League next season as they sit 5th on the Premier league table behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs. Chelsea […]

The post Morata, Hazard, others the Reason We Have Been Bad This Season- Fabregas appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.