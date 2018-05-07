More than 2m Africans to benefit from cholera vaccine- WHO — Nigeria Today

More than 2m Africans to benefit from cholera vaccine- WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it had launched campaign in Africa for more than two million people in five countries to have access to Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV). The vaccines, funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, were sourced from the global stockpile and are being used to carry out five major campaigns in Zambia, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan and Nigeria. The OCV is recommended to be given in two doses.

