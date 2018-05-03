More than an accessory – Apple Watch credited with saving another life — Nigeria Today

More than an accessory – Apple Watch credited with saving another life
Before you write off the Apple Watch as just another luxury accessory from the iEmpire that you don’t need, you may want to keep in mind that this is one accessory that has life-saving capabilities.
The post More than an accessory – Apple Watch credited with saving another life appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!