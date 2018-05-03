Moreno: I would erase Ronaldo… — Nigeria Today

Moreno: I would erase Ronaldo…

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has joked that he ‘would erase’ Cristiano Ronaldo if he could ahead of the Champions League final.

The English side will take on Real Madrid in the showpiece later this month with the Portuguese forward looking to win the fifth European crown of his career.

“Ahead of the final, if I could, I would erase Cristiano,” Moreno joked on Cadena Cope.

“I have no words (for Liverpool reaching the final), it is an incredible achievement for us and now we have a trophy in our sights.

“(Liverpool manager Jurgen) Klopp is a very sentimental guy and he definitely has a special connection with this competition.

“Salah is an amazing player and has been so important for us this season, we hope he can produce one more special match.”

