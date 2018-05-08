Most excellent! Bill and Ted to ‘Face the Music’ as sequel begins pre-production — Nigeria Today

Most excellent! Bill and Ted to ‘Face the Music’ as sequel begins pre-production
The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will be titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, according to the film’s cast and creative team, and it’s officially in pre-production.
