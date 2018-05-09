 Motshekga airs basic education's infrastructure budget woes - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Motshekga airs basic education’s infrastructure budget woes – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Motshekga airs basic education's infrastructure budget woes
Mail & Guardian
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga delivered the department's budget vote speech on Wednesday — emphasising the money constraints faced by the sector and the difficulties these pose to service delivery. Motshekga pointed out that the basic …
Eastern Cape mud schools progress stallsInside Education
Education department to lean on private sector for infrastructure‚ says MotshekgaSowetanLIVE Sunday World
Motshekga to rope in private sector to help with school infrastructureIndependent Online

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.