Mourinho rejects Fellaini contract claims — Nigeria Today

Mourinho rejects Fellaini contract claims

Jose Mourinho is still hoping to see Marouane Fellaini sign fresh terms at Manchester United, but has rejected claims that the club have ignored an expiring deal.

With the Belgium international set to hit free agency this summer, a late scramble has been sparked at Old Trafford in an effort to get him tied down.

And United boss Mourinho has moved to dismiss suggestions that the Red Devils allowed the midfielder’s contract to run down, despite calls from the player for talks to be held.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

