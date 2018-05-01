 Mourners demand address from embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mourners demand address from embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba – The Standard

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Mourners demand address from embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba
The Standard
Court of Appeal Judge Justice Patrick Kiage was forced to bow to pressure from mourners to allow embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba to address them. Justice Kiage was introducing dignitaries attending the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.