Mourners demand address from embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Mourners demand address from embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba – The Standard
|
Mourners demand address from embattled IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba
The Standard
Court of Appeal Judge Justice Patrick Kiage was forced to bow to pressure from mourners to allow embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba to address them. Justice Kiage was introducing dignitaries attending the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!