 Move economy toward self-sufficiency, labour urges govt. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Move economy toward self-sufficiency, labour urges govt.

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)  in Oyo State has  called on   political leaders to ensure that the  country’s economy  is tilted toward  self-sufficiency.

The labour union  made the call on Tuesday during the Workers’  Day celebration held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Newsmen report that workers had thronged the venue with black arm bands to mourn  the late Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Michael Adeyemo,  and others killed  across the country.

Labour

Newsmen report that the state government had also declared a three-day mourning  from Monday in honour of Adeyemo  who died on Friday in Ibadan

Mr Waheed Olojede, the State NLC Chairman, said that the Nigerian economy should be heading  toward  self-sufficiency.

“Before the advent of oil in Nigeria, there had  been political leaders who gave us the best of administration premised on agriculture. We are appealing to our leaders to harness our potentials in agriculture,” he said.

He also stated that the N66,500 minimum wage demanded from government was realisable, adding it must be effective from September.

“If a lawmaker can get a take home pay of N14,250,000 monthly  which can pay 215 workers’ salaries at N66,500 minimum wage, then the demand is realisable,” he said.

Olojede further  called on the state government to reconsider the plight of   innocent workers among those alleged to have falsified their credentials in  the recent verification exercise.

He stated that the union had conducted its own  investigation  on the exercise and discovered  that some of those indicted  were actually  innocent.

Mr Segun Abatan, the Secretary of the  Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) in the state,  said  pensioners would also demand  a minimum pension of N40,000.

He stated that non-agitation for such in the past had  left some of their members on a pension of N1,500.

Abatan called on  members being owed 56 months pension arrears and gratuity since 2008 to remain calm.

He also  called on members to collect their PVCs and ensure that  family members  do the  same, saying they must  participate actively in the process of electing who governs them.

In her speech, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, the State Head of Service,  commended  the workers for their commitment, dedication, understanding and perseverance during the trying times.

She said that government had  never taken the workers for granted, promising that better days were  coming ahead.

Ogunesan stated that the just concluded verification exercise was not targeted at any individual but to cleanse the system, adding that  no worker would be treated unjustly.

“Let me restate that the present administration would continue to prioritise workers’  welfare. We will also ensure that they are motivated for productivity.

“We urge workers also to reciprocate government’s efforts with loyalty, diligence and dedication to duty for the much desired result,” she said.

Newsmen report that the event which featured the usual march past, was attended by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and  members of various  unions.

NAN

The post Move economy toward self-sufficiency, labour urges govt. appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.