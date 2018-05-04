Mowzey Radio’s son making family proud through soccer — Nigeria Today

Mowzey Radio’s son making family proud through soccer

His father made the family and the world proud through music and Kingsley Ssekibogo has decided to make his family proud too, just like daddy Mowzey Radio (RIP) but through soccer.

We have been informed the Mowzey Radio’s son Kingsley Ssekibogo has joined a football academy and has his eyes on playing for big clubs around the world as he grows up.

Kingsley Ssekibogo was described by Mowzey Radio’s former management as a young legend in the making.

