Mozambique rebels mourn leader's sudden death - News24 — Nigeria Today

Gathered on wooden benches under the shade of a mango tree on Saturday, scores of loyal supporters of Mozambique's rebel opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama could barely believe he has died. Dhlakama led Renamo for nearly 40 years, through a bloody civil …
