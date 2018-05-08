MPs say Sibanye-Stillwater must face full wrath of the law if negligence caused deaths - Business Day — Nigeria Today

MPs say Sibanye-Stillwater must face full wrath of the law if negligence caused deaths – Business Day
Business Day
MPs say Sibanye-Stillwater must face full wrath of the law if negligence caused deaths
Parliament's select committee on land and mineral resources has called for harsher consequences for mining companies that neglect workers' health and safety. The committee said Sibanye-Stillwater should face the wrath of the law if it is found to have …
Parliament committee wants harsher punishment for mining companies who neglect worker safety
