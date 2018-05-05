Mudi Cements Ambition to Rule Africa With Abidjan Outlet — Nigeria Today

Mudi Cements Ambition to Rule Africa With Abidjan Outlet

On the 25th anniversary of his famous fashion brand, Mudi Africa, Clement Mudiagha Enajemo has established its presence in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The Ivorien outlet cements his ambition to sit on the pinnacle of the continental fashion enterprise; having previously opened outlets in Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Kenya and several display shops in his home country, Nigeria.

The breath taking outlet in the scenic capital of Cote Di’voire, Abidjan is located along the highbrow and tourist magnet layout of Rue Dejardin. The Mudi Africa outlet cuts a very pristine figure amongst the highbrow outlets that litter the fashionable street.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cote D’Ivoire, Ambassador Isah Mohammed, praised Enajemo for his courage in answering the call to further strengthen the ties between both countries through trade. He offered the brand the full support of the embassy and its staff while also pleading to other entrepreneurs in Nigeria to take advantage of the immense potentials in Cote d’Ivoire.

The evening witnessed a wonderful exhortation by Pastor Gift Sira who performed the opening blessings. High society of the Ivorien society came out to honor Mudi who has among his clientele some very prominent figures like international football star, Kole Toure, international business man Shiek Karamotor and showbiz impresario Yves Zogbo.

Explaining his vision, Enajamo said as a growing African brand, Mudi Africa strives to provide exquisite and trendy African inspired but globally accepted pieces to a growing mid to top end market space within the African continent. According to him, this has led to berthing some iconic outlets in strategic African cities.

The post Mudi Cements Ambition to Rule Africa With Abidjan Outlet appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

