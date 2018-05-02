MultiChoice Enjoins African Media Practitioners To Leverage On Technology — Nigeria Today

MultiChoice Enjoins African Media Practitioners To Leverage On Technology

Advancement in technology presents both opportunities and challenges for all especially African media practitioners who must harness its vast potentials, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, Yolisa Phahle has said. Speaking at the ongoing Digital Dialogue Conference in Dubai, Phahle urged African media practitioners to respond to the uncertainties of what the digital future means […]

The post MultiChoice Enjoins African Media Practitioners To Leverage On Technology appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

