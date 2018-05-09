 Multinationals deny impropriety in Trump lawyer payments - Financial Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Multinationals deny impropriety in Trump lawyer payments – Financial Times

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Financial Times

Multinationals deny impropriety in Trump lawyer payments
Financial Times
Three multinationals accused of paying into a fund used by Donald Trump's personal lawyer to provide “hush money” to porn actress Stormy Daniels have insisted the fees were for legitimate business purposes for their US operations. Korea Aerospace …
How AT&T and Novartis Became Part of the Michael Cohen Saga: DealBook BriefingNew York Times
Mueller's team questions Russian oligarch about payments to Cohenfox2now.com
Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Paid by AT&T, Swiss Drug Giant, and Firm Linked to Russian Oligarch: Reason RoundupReason (blog)
USA TODAY –Haaretz –WJLA –Bloomberg
all 407 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.