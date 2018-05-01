Mungo Park did not discover River Niger – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Mungo Park did not discover River Niger – Osinbajo

Vice President , Prof Yemi Osinbajo has declared that it is total rubbish to attribute the discovery of River Niger to Mungo Park. Osinbajo said people were already fishing in River Niger before Park’s grand father was born. He made this comment on Tuesday at the ongoing programmed tagged The Platform. Osinbajo, who harped on […]

Mungo Park did not discover River Niger – Osinbajo

