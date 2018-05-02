 Mungo Park Did Not Discover River Niger – Prof Yemi Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mungo Park Did Not Discover River Niger – Prof Yemi Osinbajo

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has declared that it is total rubbish to attribute the discovery of River Niger to Mungo Park. Osinbajo said people were already fishing in River Niger before Park’s grand father was born. He made this comment on Tuesday at the ongoing programmed tagged The Platform. Osinbajo, who harped on the […]

The post Mungo Park Did Not Discover River Niger – Prof Yemi Osinbajo appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.