Mupfumira leads tourism delegation to SA - Chronicle — Nigeria Today

Mupfumira leads tourism delegation to SA – Chronicle
|
Chronicle
|
Mupfumira leads tourism delegation to SA
Chronicle
Business Reporter TOURISM and Hospitality Industry Minister, Prisca Mupfumira, this week leads a delegation of 32 tourism operators to attend the largest continental tourism show, the Africa Travel Indaba, in South Africa. Participants will utilise the …
Zim ready to regain tourism market share, says Kaseke
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!