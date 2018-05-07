Murder, Ballot Snatching, Bloody Violence! The Full Story Of APC’s Nationwide Ward Congresses — Nigeria Today

Murder, Ballot Snatching, Bloody Violence! The Full Story Of APC’s Nationwide Ward Congresses

The just-concluded — or maybe not — nationwide ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held on Saturday, May 5, can be summarized in many phrases and adjectives but “peaceful” does not come anywhere close. Apart from few states where relative decorum ensued, the ward elections in many states remained inconclusive, as they were […]

The post Murder, Ballot Snatching, Bloody Violence! The Full Story Of APC’s Nationwide Ward Congresses appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

