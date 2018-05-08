MUSIC: 6teen – Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: 6teen – Dino Melaye
Ghetto Life Records presents her multi-talented duo singers/ songwriters 6TEEN (Swankykesh & Young OG) on their latest effort titled Dino Melaye.
The new record was produced by Callieboy.
Download, enjoy & Share!!!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: 6teen – Dino Melaye appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!